Bulls Timberwolves Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Nathan Knight (13) reacts after making a basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Anthony Edwards had season highs with 37 points and 11 assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves broke the franchise record for points in a game, routing the Chicago Bulls 150-126 on Sunday night. D'Angelo Russell added 28 points after missing two games and Minnesota made a season-high 23 pointers to roll past Chicago despite missing four regulars. Rudy Gobert missed his second straight game because of a sprained left ankle. Karl-Anthony Towns (right calf strain) and top reserves Jordan McLaughlin (left calf strain) and Taurean Prince (right shoulder) also sat out. DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 29 points.


