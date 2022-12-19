...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS
WEEK...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several
inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds will
be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Then, strong
northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph and dangerously cold air
will surge in Thursday through Saturday morning. Whiteout
conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very
difficult or impossible. This event could be life-threatening if
you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero
range. Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted now. In
addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and
strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power
outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday through late
Friday night for all of central and southern Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect Thursday
through Saturday morning for southern and western Minnesota.
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible.
Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible. Winds
could gust as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch,
dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday morning
through late Friday night. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation
if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider adjusting
any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Nathan Knight (13) reacts after making a basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Anthony Edwards had season highs with 37 points and 11 assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves broke the franchise record for points in a game, routing the Chicago Bulls 150-126 on Sunday night. D'Angelo Russell added 28 points after missing two games and Minnesota made a season-high 23 pointers to roll past Chicago despite missing four regulars. Rudy Gobert missed his second straight game because of a sprained left ankle. Karl-Anthony Towns (right calf strain) and top reserves Jordan McLaughlin (left calf strain) and Taurean Prince (right shoulder) also sat out. DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 29 points.
UP NEXT
Bulls: At Miami on Tuesday night.
Timberwolves: Host Dallas on Monday and Wednesday nights.