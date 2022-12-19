Bulls Timberwolves Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Nathan Knight (13) reacts after making a basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Anthony Edwards had season highs with 37 points and 11 assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves broke the franchise record for points in a game, routing the Chicago Bulls 150-126 on Sunday night.


Bulls Timberwolves Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Nathan Knight (13) goes up to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Bulls Timberwolves Basketball

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

