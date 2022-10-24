APTOPIX School Shooting-St. Louis

Students stand in a parking lot near the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School after a reported shooting at the school in St. Louis on Monday. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

 David Carson

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A gunman broke into a St. Louis high school Monday morning, fatally shooting a woman and a teenage girl and injuring six others before police killed him in an exchange of gunfire.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments