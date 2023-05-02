APTOPIX Maple Leafs Lightning Hockey

Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) celebrates his game-winning goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during overtime in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The first round of the NHL playoffs is usually chaotic. This year is no exception. The Stanley Cup favorite, the defending NHL champion and the team that made three consecutive trips to the final are all out. After winning a playoff series for the first time since 2004, the Toronto Maple Leafs are now favored to win its first championship since 1967. Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers also have a chance to come out of the West in another bid to end Canada's 30-year Cup drought.

Panthers Bruins Hockey

Boston Bruins' Jeremy Swayman (1) shakes hands with Florida Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky (72) after losing to the Panthers in overtime during Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)


Hurricanes Islanders Hockey

Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal (11) shakes hands with New York Islanders' Casey Cizikas (53) after Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, April 28, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. The Hurricanes won 2-1, taking the series. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Kraken Avalanche Hockey

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar, left, congratulates Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer after the third period of Game 7 of an NHL first-round playoff series Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Denver. The Kraken won 2-1 to advance to the next round. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Stars Wild Hockey

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger, second from right, celebrates with teammates following their 4-1 win over the Minnesota Wild in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, April 28, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. The Stars won the series. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

