Twins Yankees Baseball

Minnesota Twins' Michael A. Taylor celebrates his two-run home run with Christian Vazquez (8), next to New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Michael A. Taylor, rookie Edouard Julien and Carlos Correa hit consecutive homers in a nine-run first inning, and the Minnesota Twins routed the New York Yankees 11-2 on Thursday night.


Twins Yankees Baseball

Minnesota Twins' Edouard Julien runs the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Twins Yankees Baseball

Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa hits a home run against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

