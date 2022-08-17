US Target Results

A worker collects shopping carts in the parking lot of a Target store last June in Highlands Ranch, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

 David Zalubowski

Target reported solid sales for the fiscal second quarter but its profit plunged nearly 90% after it was forced to slash prices to clear unwanted inventories of clothing, home goods and electronics.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments