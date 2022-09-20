Talking relationship finances with U of M

Left: Professor Joyce Serido, University of Minnesota. Right: (Getty Images)

Finances are a common and often problematic topic of discussion among couples that, left untended, can hurt even the best relationships.

Joyce Serido is a professor in the College of Education and Human Development’s Department of Family Social Science and a University of Minnesota Extension Specialist. Her expertise is in financial parenting; financial behavior and economic well being; and financial behavior and early romantic relationships.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments