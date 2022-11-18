Unews Image Templates 3_2_10.jpg

Professor Joanne Slavin. Credit: University of Minnesota/Getty Images.

The holiday season is right around the corner, and families and friends across the state will soon be gathering around the dinner table to share a special meal together.


Joanne Slavin, Ph.D., RDN is a professor in the Department of Food Science and Nutrition in the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences (CFANS) at the University of Minnesota — Twin Cities. She teaches Advanced Human Nutrition, a writing intensive class that covers food policy and human health. She manages the Slavin Sisters Farm LLC in Walworth, WI and is a member of the Sustainable Nutrition Scientific Board. She served on the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee in 2010 and works with industry, commodity groups, and NGOs to promote food science, nutrition and agriculture.

Tags

Load comments