FILE — Adrianne Haslet sits on her bed at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, in Boston, April 24, 2013. Haslet, a ballroom dancer, lost part of her left leg when bombs exploded near the Boston Marathon finish line. Haslet is back in the field in 2023 for Monday's 127th Boston Marathon as the city, the country and fans of the cherished sporting event mark 10 years since the finish-line attacks. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

She didn't even know the Boston Marathon was going on when she wandered out for a walk along Boylston Street. Nor could she understand why someone would run 26.2 miles for "a statement necklace and a banana."


FILE - Bill Richard, second from left, stands beside a painting of his son Martin Richard, the youngest person killed in the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013, at the conclusion of groundbreaking ceremonies Aug. 16, 2017, for a Boston park named in Martin's honor. The painting pays tribute to a photograph that shows Martin holding a sign with the words "No more hurting people. Peace." (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Dave Fortier, of Newburyport, Mass., president of One World Strong Foundation, trains for the 2023 Boston Marathon as he runs along a path to a beach Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Newburyport. Fortier was hit in the foot by shrapnel in the 2013 bombing and doesn't remember finishing the race. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
FILE — Medical workers aid injured people at the finish line of the Boston Marathon following an explosion in Boston, April 15, 2013. Two explosions shattered the euphoria of the finish line, sending authorities out on the course to carry off the injured while the stragglers were rerouted away from the smoking site of the blasts. In the decade since, the streets and sidewalks have been repaired, and a pair of memorials stand at the spot of the explosions to remember those who died: Martin Richard, Lu Lingzi and Krystle Campbell. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

