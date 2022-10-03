Supreme Court MyPillow Executive

MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell, speaks to reporters outside federal court in Washington, on June 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says it won’t intervene in a lawsuit in which Dominion Voting Systems accused MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell of defamation for falsely accusing the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election against former President Donald Trump.

