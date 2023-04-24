5358df-20230417-geraldinetyler01-webp2000 copy.jpg

An aerial photo taken this month shows Geraldine Tyler’s former condominium in Minneapolis. (Kerem Yücel/MPR News)

 Kerem Yücel | MPR News

The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hold oral arguments Wednesday on a property rights case involving a Minnesota woman who had her condominium seized and sold by Hennepin County after she failed to pay five years of property taxes.


