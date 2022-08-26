Big Ten TV Football

FILE - The Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa., on Aug. 31, 2019. The Big Ten announced Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, that it has reached seven-year agreements with Fox, CBS and NBC to share the rights to the conference's football and basketball games. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

The Big Ten sent shockwaves in late June with the additions of Southern California and UCLA in 2024. That led to last week's announcement of a seven-year rights deal with Fox, NBC and CBS that will see the conference receiving at least $1 billion a year. In 2020, the SEC sold the second package of football and basketball to the Walt Disney Company, making ESPN/ABC the home of SEC Football. The 10-year deal, starting in 2024, is worth at least $3 billion and is an addition to the original 20-year, $2.25-billion agreement that began in 2014. The increased revenues led to the additions of Texas and Oklahoma in 2025.

AP Preseason All-America Offense Football

FILE - Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Bowers was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

