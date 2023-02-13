Super Bowl Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Patrick Mahomes and his ailing right ankle are headed for another Super Bowl victory parade.


Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs against Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) and linebacker Haason Reddick (7) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after getting hurt during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

