Capitol Riot Bannon Trial

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon departs federal court after a jury found him guilty on both counts in his contempt-of-Congress trial in Washington, Friday. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

 Jose Luis Magana

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was convicted on Friday of contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

