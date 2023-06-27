0fb361-20230626-people-embrace-in-a-small-crowd-webp1400 copy.jpg

Loved ones of the women who were killed console each other during the press conference at Dar Al-Farooq Center in Bloomington on Monday. (Kerem Yücel/MPR News)

 Kerem Yücel | MPR News

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has apparently turned down calls for an outside probe of the June 16 crash that killed five young women in Minneapolis.


  

