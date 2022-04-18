Minnesota gained 11,500 jobs in March, up 0.4% in the last month on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
This is the sixth straight month that Minnesota has seen job growth.
Minnesota's labor force participation rate rose from 67.9% to 68.1%. The unemployment rate ticked down two-tenths of a point to 2.5% in March. That is a tie with February 1999 as the lowest level ever recorded.
Nationally, the labor force participation rate ticked up 0.1% to 62.4% and the unemployment rate fell two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.6%. The U.S. gained 431,000 jobs, up 0.3% from February to March.
"It's good news for Minnesota that more people returning to the labor force as job growth continues to surge," said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. "However, many Minnesotans who want to work are not connecting with stable employment. DEED is working to build bridges between employers and communities that are too often overlooked – workers of color, workers with disabilities, and new immigrants – to empower the growth of the Minnesota economy for everyone."
Minnesota lost 417,600 jobs from February through April 2020 and has since gained 315,900 jobs as of March 2022, or 76% of the jobs lost on a seasonally adjusted basis.
A recent report from DEED's Labor Market Information office shows that despite the ongoing jobs recovery, some Minnesotans are being left behind in returning to stable employment, especially those who are Black, over age 55, and/or have lower levels of educational attainment. The same challenges that hindered certain workers from accessing stable employment at living wages before the pandemic —including racial disparities, education achievement gaps, and other barriers such as older age — continue to prevent them from re-entering the labor market.
DEED is posting a series of racial equity-focused blogs that outline detailed strategies for confronting these systemic inequalities.
In Minnesota and across the nation, wages are not currently keeping up with the rate of inflation. In Minnesota, the average hourly wage increase for all private sector workers, at 4.9% over the year, was almost half of 8.5% inflation in March 2022. Over two years the comparison was 6.3% for private sector wages in Minnesota compared to 11.4% inflation. Nationally private sector wages rose 5.8% over the year and 9.6% over two years.
High-demand, low-wage jobs are seeing greater average wage increases in many cases. The average wage for production workers in nursing and residential care Facilities, at $21.62 in March, rose 13.8% over the year. The average wage for production workers in food services and drinking places, at $16.76 in March, rose 10.3% over the year. This is a decline from its highest point in December.