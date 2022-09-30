Measles and Rubella

A dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is displayed at a clinic in Washington. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

 Elaine Thompson

Another case of measles has been confirmed in Minnesota, bringing the total to 13 since June. All of the cases are among unvaccinated children, ranging in age from 2-years-old to kids in their early teens, state health officials said in a press release.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments