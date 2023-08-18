Minnesota State Fair attendees will probably notice more cops this year. The police force is growing from 130 officers last year to 170 this year. The fair has also added more cameras, and metal detectors, beefed up its perimeter fencing and brought in the FBI, among other agencies.

Fair -main-gate.jpeg

The opening of the Minnesota State Fair is just days away. (Photo courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair)


  

