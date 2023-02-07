b6ae08-20230208-newborn-screening02-webp2000 copy.jpg

Leah Henrikson and her kids Vivian and Asher address reporters Wednesday. The Vivian Act was named after Leah’s daughter, who was born with congenital cytomegalovirus. (Michelle Wiley/MPR News)

Minnesota will begin screening all newborns for congenital cytomegalovirus. Officials say the state is the first in the nation to do so universally.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments