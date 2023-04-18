Wild Stars Hockey

Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) and Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) compete for control of the puck during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas center Joe Pavelski left the Stars' loss in their playoff opener after taking a massive hit from Minnesota defenseman Matt Dumba, who wasn't assessed a major penalty for that after a lengthy replay review by officials Monday night.


Wild Stars Hockey

Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski, second from right, is helped off the ice by Mason Marchment and staff after suffering an unknown injury in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Wild, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Wild Stars Hockey

Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski works to take control of the puck in front of Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton (5) as Jason Robertson (21) and Kirill Kaprizov (97) collide during play in the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

