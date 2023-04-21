Wild Stars Hockey

Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) pressures the net as Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) defends against a shot in the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger is going home for Games 3 and 4 of the first-round playoff series against Minnesota. He grew up about 30 miles from the Wild's arena. Stars coach Pete DeBoer spoke to Oettinger about that even before now-tied series began. He told the excited 24-year-old goalie not to buy a couple of hundred tickets to every game for people to come see him play. As for what Oettinger does on the ice, DeBoer and the Stars have no worries. Oettinger has 340 saves in his first nine playoffs starts. Only two NHL goalies have had more.


Wild Stars Hockey

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger, left, gets help from Joe Pavelski (16) defending against pressure from Minnesota Wild center Sam Steel (13) in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Blues Stars Hockey

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) congratulate each other after the team's NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues in Dallas, Thursday, April 13, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments