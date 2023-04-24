Minnesota Wild center Connor Dewar (26) handles the puck against Dallas Stars, defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, April 23, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Tyler Seguin scored two power-play goals and Jake Oettinger made 33 saves to help the Dallas Stars bounce back from a lopsided loss and beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in Game 4 to even their first-round NHL playoff series. Evgenii Dadonov gave the Stars a two-goal lead early in the third period just 8 seconds after escaping the penalty box. John Klingberg against his former team to bring the Wild within one. But Seguin delivered again after Minnesota's Marcus Foligno took another contested penalty. Game 5 is in Dallas on Tuesday night.
BITING NAILS
Hockey crowds have a time-worn habit of taunting the opposing goalie during the playoffs, but the Wild fans hardly mustered much of an anti-Oettinger chant. He was too good to get jeered anyway. Plus, about 25 people in the arena were his family and friends.
"I'm sure they were 10 times as nervous as I was," Oettinger said. "I feel bad for them sometimes. They're way more nervous than me, and they just support me through thick and thin."