Stars Wild Hockey

Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) defends the net against the Dallas Stars during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, April 23, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Jake Oettinger produced another brilliant playoff performance for the Dallas Stars, all the way down to the closing seconds.


Stars Wild Hockey

Minnesota Wild center Connor Dewar (26) handles the puck against Dallas Stars, defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, April 23, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Stars Wild Hockey

Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) reacts after being called for tripping during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars, Sunday, April 23, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments