The Star Tribune has tapped Minnesota’s commissioner of employment and economic development to take the paper’s top job.
Steve Grove was named publisher and CEO on Tuesday.
Grove is a Northfield native and a former Google executive who has worked in Gov. Tim Walz’s administration since January 2019. He will take over the job at the Star Tribune from Mike Klingensmith, who is retiring after 13 years in the top job of Minnesota’s biggest media company.
“I’m honored to join an organization that is driven by a sense of purpose, a belief that quality journalism matters and is essential to a thriving society and democracy, Grove said in a statement. “While we can be clear-eyed about the challenges that media organizations face today, I think the Star Tribune is well-positioned to meet those challenges. A strong Star Tribune means a stronger Minnesota.”
Before he led the department of employment and economic development Grove spent 12 years at Google, where he was the founding director of Google News Lab.
The Star Tribune reported that Grove will be expected to drive digital subscriptions and increase advertising as the paper faces a future with fewer print subscribers.
Along with health officials, Grove as a state commissioner was a consistent public presence during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, while some businesses were temporarily closed from in-person contact.
Grove’s last day as commissioner is March 2 and he starts his new job in April.
Grove’s economic development achievements include “record-setting grant programs in broadband development and child care, creating the Launch Minnesota program, and bringing back Minnesota’s Angel Tax Credit,” Walz said in a statement
