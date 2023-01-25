Wild Lightning Hockey

Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) celebrates with the bench after his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Steven Stamkos scored the tiebreaking goal with 5:38 remaining and the Tampa Bay Lightning won their 10th consecutive home game by defeating the Minnesota Wild 4-2 on Tuesday night.


Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a blocker save on a shot by the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Minnesota Wild left wing Jordan Greenway (18) works around Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

