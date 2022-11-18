St Thomas FCS Success Football

St. Thomas coach Glenn Caruso celebrates with his team after their win over St. John’s in an NCAA college football game on Sept. 23, 2017, in Minneapolis. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP)

Sixteen months ago, as St. Thomas prepared to complete an unprecedented jump up in competition, one set of just-for-fun national power rankings pegged the Minnesota Catholic school as dead last among the 128 teams for its rookie season in the Football Championship Subdivision.


FILE — In this Sept. 27, 2014, file photo, St. Thomas coach Glenn Caruso leads his team onto the field for an NCAA college football game against St. John’s in St. Paul, Minn. (Jim Gehrz/Star Tribune via AP, File)
St. Thomas running back Shawn Shipman (26) rushes the ball in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan Tech Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at O’Shaughnessy Stadium in St. Paul, Minn. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP)
St. Thomas head coach Glenn Caruso leads his team onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Michigan Tech Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at O’Shaughnessy Stadium in St. Paul, Minn. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP)
St. Thomas fans greet the team’s mascot Tommie the Tiger ahead of an NCAA college football game against Michigan Tech, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at O’Shaughnessy Stadium in St. Paul, Minn. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP)

