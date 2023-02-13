A St. Paul police officer fatally shot a man on Saturday, after responding to reports that someone was threatening people with a knife.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. Authorities said there is body camera video of the incident.
The shooting happened at about 5 p.m. at a building on the 100 block of Western Avenue South, just off West Seventh Street. Media reports from the scene indicate it was at Winslow Commons — an apartment building for people who are elderly or disabled.
According to the initial police account, officers were called to the building on reports of “a man who had been threatening people with a knife in the community room of the building.”
Bystanders pointed responding officers to the man’s location in a first-floor hallway. According to the police department account, the man was armed with a knife “and officers attempted to get him to drop the knife. The officers retreated as the man advanced towards them. One officer deployed a taser and another fired shots at the man.”
The man was hit by the gunfire and died at the scene. His name has not been released.
Police said no officers were injured, and also did not report any injured bystanders.
The names of the officers involved also have not been released. The police department said they were wearing body cameras that were activated and recording. The officers are on standard administrative leave.
The police department said the BCA would be responsible for releasing any further information about the shooting.