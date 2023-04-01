Spring is a time for new beginnings, but melting snow and rain can cause flooding. The snowy winter of 2022-2023 in Minnesota has resulted in high chances for flooding, especially along our major rivers. Just one inch of water can cause thousands of dollars of damage to your home. Extension has helpful information on flood preparation and recovery.

Flooded out

These Clear Lake Waseca County homes flooded after heavy rains in 2016. (File photos/southernminn.com)


June 2019 flooding

Maple Creek was well above shoreline in this 2019 photo, hitting a bridge that connects Mineral Springs Park with the Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna.

Allison Sandve, Extension news media manager, ajsandve@umn.edu, 612-626-4077 (office) or 651-492-0811 (mobile).

Contact Extension Communications at extnews@umn.edu.

