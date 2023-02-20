465f4d-20230221-sportsbetting-webp2000 copy.jpg

Sen. Matt Klein, DFL-Mendota Heights, Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids and Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn, DFL-Eden Prairie, announced a new bill Tuesday that would legalize sports betting in Minnesota. (Brian Bakst/MPR News)

A year after a sports betting bill stalled in the state Senate, Democrats are partnering with tribal nations to legalize the practice. It would allow people to place bets online or at tribal casinos.


