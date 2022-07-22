Worlds Athletics

Wilbert Greaves gives gold medalist Eleanor Patterson, of Australia, her medal after the final of the men's discus throw at the World Athletics Championships on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

It takes speed to win some of these medals at world championships.

Wilbert Greaves gives Gold medalist Eleanor Patterson, of Australia, her Gold medal after winning the women's high jump final the World Athletics Championships on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Wilbert Greaves gives Kristjan Ceh, of Slovenia, his gold medal after the final of the men's discus throw at the World Athletics Championships on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Bronze medalist Laura Muir, of Britain, poses during a medal ceremony for women's 1500-meter run the at the World Athletics Championships on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Bronze medalist Anna Hall, of the United States, poses for a photo on the podium during a medal ceremony for the Heptathon at the World Athletics Championships on Monday, July 18, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gold medalist Faith Kipyegon, of Kenya, letf, and bronze medalist Laura Muir, of Britain, celebrates after the women's 1500-meter run the at the World Athletics Championships on Monday, July 18, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Gold medalist Faith Kipyegon, of Kenya, center, stands with silver medalist Gudaf Tsegay, of Ethiopia, left, and bronze medalist Laura Muir, of Britain, after the women's 1500-meter run the at the World Athletics Championships on Monday, July 18, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Gold medalist Fred Kerley, of the United States, stands on the podium after the final in the men's 100-meter run at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Fred Kerley, of the United States, celebrates after wining the final in the men's 100-meter run at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
