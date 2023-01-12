Biden Classified Documents

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice on Thursday in Washington, as John Lausch, the U.S. Attorney in Chicago, looks on. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday appointed a special counsel to investigate the presence of documents with classified markings found at President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at an office in Washington.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments