Soccer Stadium Tragedies

FILE - Police officers and soldiers stand amid tear gas smoke after clashes between fans during a soccer match at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Yudha Prabow, File)

Police firing tear gas into a crowd of soccer fans. Exits locked against all safety regulations. It leads to a crush where people are trampled to death or suffocate. Soccer's three worst stadium tragedies occurred over a 60-year span but are so strikingly similar that its clear lessons haven't been learned. A crush at a soccer game in Indonesia last weekend killed 131 people and is now the second-worst soccer stadium disaster in history. Soccer stands almost helpless because police are responsible for security at games and experts say they are making the same fatal mistakes.

FILE - Soccer fans carry an injured man following clashes during a soccer match at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Yudha Prabowo, File)
FILE - Security officers detain a fan during a clash between supporters of two Indonesian soccer teams at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Yudha Prabowo, File)
FILE - Soccer fans light a flare during a candle light vigil for the victims of Saturday's stampede, in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Police firing tear gas inside a stadium in East Java on Saturday in an attempt to stop violence after an Indonesian soccer match triggered a disastrous crush of fans making a panicked, chaotic run for the exits, leaving at a number of people dead, most of them trampled upon or suffocated. Writing on the poster reads "Investigate thoroughly". (AP Photo/Slamet Riyadi, File)

AP Sports Writer Graham Dunbar in Geneva contributed to this report.

