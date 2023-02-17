WoodChips740 copy.jpg

Since 2021, most of the Hibbing’s power has been generated by burning wood chips and mulch, largely from a local pallet manufacturer. (Courtesy of Hibbing Public Utilities)

Hibbing is something of a rarity when it comes to electricity. Since 2021, most of the city’s power has been generated by burning wood chips and mulch — up to 9,000 tons a month — largely from a local pallet manufacturer. The plant allows the small municipal utility to support northeastern Minnesota’s logging industry and also avoid buying electricity from large for-profit companies.


