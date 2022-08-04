Jamaican Curling

In this photo provided by Curling Jamaica, from left to right, Jamaica's Ben Kong, Stephanie Chen and Cristiene Hall-Teravainen pose for a photo April 30, 2022, during a team curling practice at Port Arthur Curling Club in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. The Jamaican curlers are sliding into the footsteps of the bobsledders that brought the tropical island nation to the Winter Olympics and became an international sensation. (Robert Chen/Curling Jamaica via AP)

Some expat Jamaicans living in Canada are hoping to bring a new winter sport to their tropical homeland. The island nation was recently granted conditional membership in the World Curling Federation. That gives Jamaica a chance to send teams to international competitions. And the new national governing body hopes it will help spread the word in a country better known for sprinters, reggae and rum. Curling Jamaica President Ben Kong says the curlers are following in the footsteps of the Jamaican bobsledding team that made it to the 1988 Winter Games. The WCF says it's the latest in a series of non-traditional curling nations to join.

In this photo provided by Curling Jamaica, Jamaica's Andrew Walker, right, delivers a stone against Hong Kong in a practice game Saturday, Apr. 2, 2022, at the Unionville Curling Club in Markham, Ontario, Canada. The Jamaican curlers are sliding into the footsteps of the bobsledders that brought the tropical island nation to the Winter Olympics and became an international sensation. (Sandy Ewart/Curling Jamaica photo via AP)
In this photo provided by Curling Jamaica, Jamaica's Ben Kong looks out at the sheet during a practice game against Hong Kong on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Unionville Curling Club in Markham, Ontario, Canada. The Jamaican curlers are sliding into the footsteps of the bobsledders that brought the tropical island nation to the Winter Olympics and became an international sensation. (Sandy Ewart/Curling Jamaica photo via AP)

