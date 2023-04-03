Trail Blazers Timberwolves Basketball

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jabari Walker (34) works towards the basket while defended by Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Shaedon Sharpe scored 27 points, Kevin Knox II added 19 points and the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers beat the playoff-hopeful Minnesota Timberwolves 107-105 on Sunday.


Trail Blazers Timberwolves Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch reacts to a call by the referees during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Trail Blazers Timberwolves Basketball

From left to right, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, guard Mike Conley, center Rudy Gobert, guard Anthony Edwards (1) and forward Jaden McDaniels (3) walk to the bench during a timeout break in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

