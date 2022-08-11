Serena Williams Tennis

FILE - Serena Williams, of the U.S., celebrates as she defeats Russia's Maria Sharapova during the women's final match of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium Saturday, June 8, 2013 in Paris. Williams won 6-4, 6-4. Serena Saying “the countdown has begun,” 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams announced Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, she is ready to step away from tennis so she can turn her focus to having another child and her business interests, presaging the end of a career that transcended sports. (AP Photo/David Vincent, File)

Serena Williams is famous for her 23 Grand Slam singles titles. That is more than any other tennis player accumulated in the sport’s professional era, which began in 1968. But mere numbers can’t capture everything Williams has represented during a distinguished career that began when she was a teenager in the 1990s and is remarkable for not just the successes but also the longevity, including a record 10 major championships after turning 30. What Williams has done without a racket in her hand is also rather noteworthy, whether it was her off-court interests or her stands on key issues in tennis and society at large.

FILE — Serena Williams, of the United States, hugs the championship trophy after defeating Caroline Wozniacki, of Denmark, during the championship match of the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014, in New York. Saying “the countdown has begun,” 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams said Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, she is ready to step away from tennis so she can turn her focus to having another child and her business interests, presaging the end of a career that transcended sports.(AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)
Serena Williams, of the United States celebrates a point against compatriot Christina McHale during their women’s singles match on day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 1, 2016. Saying “the countdown has begun,” 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams said Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, she is ready to step away from tennis so she can turn her focus to having another child and her business interests, presaging the end of a career that transcended sports. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)
FILE - Serena Williams reacts after defeating Caroline Wozniacki, of Denmark, during the championship match of the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014, in New York. Saying “the countdown has begun,” 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams announced Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, she is ready to step away from tennis so she can turn her focus to having another child and her business interests, presaging the end of a career that transcended sports. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, FIle)
FILE - Serena Williams plays a return to fellow American Jennifer Capriati during their women's singles quarter final match at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships on the Centre Court at Wimbledon, Tuesday July 1, 2003. Saying “the countdown has begun,” 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams announced Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, she is ready to step away from tennis so she can turn her focus to having another child and her business interests, presaging the end of a career that transcended sports. (AP Photo/Anja Niedringhaus, File)
FILE - United States tennis players Serena Williams, left, and her sister, Venus, pose at the 4th Laureus Sports Awards ceremony, Tuesday, May 20, 2003, in Monaco. Saying “the countdown has begun,” 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams announced Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, she is ready to step away from tennis so she can turn her focus to having another child and her business interests, presaging the end of a career that transcended sports. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)
FILE - Serena Williams, left, holds her trophy after defeating her sister Venus, right, to win the women's singles final on the Centre Court at Wimbledon, Saturday, July 6, 2002. Serena won the match 7-6 (7-4), 6-3. Saying “the countdown has begun,” 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams announced Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, she is ready to step away from tennis so she can turn her focus to having another child and her business interests, presaging the end of a career that transcended sports. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Howard Fendrich has been the AP’s tennis writer since 2002. Write to him at hfendrich@ap.org or follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/HowardFendrich

