Supporters of a paid family and medical leave bill demonstrate outside the Senate chamber at the Minnesota State Capitol on Monday, May 8, 2023, ahead of a debate on the legislation that passed the House. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

 Steve Karnowski

ST. PAUL —The Minnesota Senate approved a plan Monday to entitle workers across the state to paid leave when they’re sick or caring for relatives who are ill.


