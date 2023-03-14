Voters in some of Minnesota’s largest cities are familiar with ranked choice voting elections, the system that since 2009 has allowed voters to rank candidates for nonpartisan local offices. Now, a bill advanced through a state Senate committee takes the first steps toward using that election system for partisan federal and state offices as well.
Senate File 2270 was approved last week by the Senate Elections Committee on a party line vote. That kept the issue alive past a self-imposed legislative deadline for bills to pass out of committee. If passed into law and signed by Gov. Tim Walz, the bill would first broaden the number of local governments that could adopt the system and then create a 26-member task force with the aim of crafting a plan to elect members of Congress, governors and legislators later in the decade.
While the measure has support among DFLers, it is opposed by Republicans and has not been at the top of DFL election law changes. It is set for a hearing Friday before the House Elections Committee and among the 35 sponsors in the House are Speaker Melissa Hortman.
Ranked choice voting is sometimes called instant runoff voting because in most cases there is no primary election to winnow down the field. Instead, all candidates are on the general election ballot only. Sponsors, however, have said the intent is to use both an RCV primary election and an RCV general election for state and federal partisan offices.
A new version, adopted at the request of top sponsor, Sen. Kelly Morrison of Deephaven, would also change the timing of the move to RCV. Initially the bill called for RCV to be used for the 2026 election. Now, the task force would come up with details about holding partisan races using RCV, as well as a timeline for when they would start. The task force recommendations, due no later than January of 2027, would need to be adopted, amended or rejected by a future Legislature before they could be implemented.
Currently, five cities elect local offices using the system. They are Minneapolis, St, Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington and Minnetonka. Two states, Maine and Alaska, use RCV for state and federal offices.
Morrison told the committee that “toxic politics and division are damaging our democracy” and that her bill, which she calls the Protect and Advance Democracy Act, is a remedy for that.
“Ranked choice voting is one of the best steps we can take to reduce our political divisions and strengthen our democracy,” she said. “Candidates must appeal to their opponents’ supporters for second and third choice votes. They do that by running positive campaigns that focus on policy solutions rather than personal attacks.”
Under the system, all candidates appear on a single ballot and voters rank them with first choice, second choice, third choice or more. The candidate with the fewest first-choice votes is dropped and the second-choices on those ballots is assigned to the surviving candidates. The process is repeated until someone has a majority or until there are no remaining ballots that haven’t been assigned or are “exhausted,” meaning they no longer contain a vote for a surviving candidate.
In the case of partisan elections like for Congress or governor, there might be a RCV primary that would declare one party candidate the nominee. Major party nominees would join third party and independent candidates in the November election for another RCV process. An early version of the bill anticipated such a two-election adaptation. It was removed in the amendment but would likely be considered by the task force.
Republicans on the committee objected to both the content of the bill and the haste with which it was brought before the committee for a hearing and a vote.
“All I’ve heard all session is that we have the best, cleanest, fairest, most-trustworthy election system in the entire country, yet this is another bill that will change every single aspect of a system you said was the greatest in the country,” said Sen. Mark Koran, R-North Branch.
Local elections
Currently, only charter cities have the authority to switch to RCV. The bill before the Legislature would allow any city, county, school district or other local government to adopt it for their elections.
Rochester City Council President Brooke Carlson told the elections committee that her city adopted a resolution supporting ranked choice voting in local elections but are not legally empowered to do so. The bill would change that.
St. Paul City Council Member Nelsie Yang told the committee that she thinks RCV levels the political playing field for immigrant communities and people of color.
Expanding its use for partisan elections, said Simon Barnicle, an election attorney from Eagan, would help voters vote their true feelings about candidates rather than have to think tactically.
Given the partisan divide over the bill, there would likely need to be a DFL trifecta to pass the enabling legislation after the task force reports in 2027.
County elections officials have expressed concerns about the complexity and cost of conducting both a regular election for county offices and an RCV election for state and federal offices on the same ballot and at the same election.
While counties could adopt RCV for their own even-year elections, they would have the option to keep the current primary/general election system. Many legislative and congressional districts cross county lines, adding to the complexity.