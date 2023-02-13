Phoenix Open Golf

Scottie Scheffler holds up the championship trophy after the final round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Scottie Scheffler successfully defended his WM Phoenix Open title Sunday at TPC Scottsdale to regain the No. 1 spot in the world.


Phoenix Open Golf

Scottie Scheffler hits out of the sand on the 15th hole during the final round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Phoenix Open Golf

Scottie Scheffler, right, is presented the championship trophy by tournament chairman Pat Williams after the final round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments