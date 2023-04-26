Yankees Twins Baseball

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Joe Ryan became the first five-game winner in the major leagues this season, Byron Buxton and Trevor Larnach hit two-run homers in the sixth inning and the Minnesota Twins beat New York 6-2 on Tuesday night to clinch their first season series against the Yankees since 2001.


Yankees Twins Baseball

Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton celebrates while crossing home plate after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Yankees Twins Baseball

Minnesota Twins' Trevor Larnach watches his two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments