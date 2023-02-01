Warriors Timberwolves Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) celebrates after making a shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

D'Angelo Russell scored 14 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, Anthony Edwards took over in overtime after Russell fouled out and the Minnesota Timberwolves outlasted the Golden State Warriors 119-114 on Wednesday night.


Warriors Timberwolves Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Warriors Timberwolves Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) works towards the basket while defended by Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

