Timberwolves Rockets Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves' Taurean Prince (12) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets' Tari Eason defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

D'Angelo Russell scored 22 points and Anthony Edwards added 21 as the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a big early deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 104-96 Sunday night for their fourth straight win.


Timberwolves Rockets Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves' Austin Rivers (25) goes up for a shot as Houston Rockets' Eric Gordon (10) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Timberwolves Rockets Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell (4) shoots as Houston Rockets' Eric Gordon, right, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

