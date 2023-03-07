3ea395-20230216-childcare-shortage-08-webp2000 copy.jpg

Milly Watson, 3, and Alice Wesselmann, 2, play Ring Around the Rosie in the playroom at Alissa Kretsch’s child care in New Ulm. (Jackson Forderer/MPR News)

Alissa Kretsch has been a child care provider in New Ulm for more than a decade and runs the business from her home. Her services are in demand, and it’s only getting busier.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments