Colorado Chronicles of Roddick Football

FILE - Colorado offensive lineman Casey Roddick (70) plays in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. Colorado offensive lineman Casey Roddick nearly had his football career ended after a case of COVID-19 developed into a serious bout with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart wall. These days, the left guard from California doesn't take even one snap for granted. That's why he relished his new role as team captain. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Colorado offensive lineman Casey Roddick was on the field for roughly 565 snaps last season.

Colorado Chronicles of Roddick Football

FILE - Colorado players lead by Casey Roddick (70) charge out onto the field before their NCAA college football game with Arizona State, Sept 25, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. Colorado offensive lineman Casey Roddick nearly had his football career ended after a case of COVID-19 developed into a serious bout with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart wall. These days, the left guard from California doesn't take even one snap for granted. That's why he relished his new role as team captain. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb, File)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments