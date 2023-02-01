d51f1b-20221114-heavy-traffic-on-a-highway-webp1400 copy.jpg

Heavy traffic is seen on I-35W in Minneapolis after the first major snow in November. (Kerem Yücel/MPR News file)

A new report says Minnesota has made progress overall in cutting greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change, but still faces significant challenges to curb emissions from certain sources, including vehicles and farms.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments