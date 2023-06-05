13258b-20221020-a-main-points-to-a-bar-on-a-jail-cell-webp1400 copy.jpg

Developer Jon Commers discusses the $11 million transformation of a vacant jail in Duluth into an apartment building that was funded in part by state historic tax credits. (Dan Kraker/MPR News file)

Developers and community advocates working to revitalize historic buildings across Minnesota are once again eligible for a 20% tax credit, after state lawmakers included an eight-year extension of the program in the tax bill that was signed by Gov. Tim Walz.


