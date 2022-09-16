Paul Adamson and I went back to our old trout fishing streams Sept. 14 on the last day of the season.
We fished mostly in the numerous streams in Whitewater State Park in Altura in Winona County.
Adamson fished there since 1991 but had not been back for many four years.
I fished Whitewater a couple of times in the past with my dad, Jim, starting in 1980.
My dad and I mostly fished in the nearby Elba area streams on the South Branch of the Whitewater River and Rush Creek near Lewiston.
But I hadn't been back fishing in Southeastern Minnesota in a decade.
Paul and I fished part of the afternoon in Elba along the stream in which the Crystal Spring Hatchery, operated by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, drains into the Whitewater River.
We started out the day at 9:30 a.m. with a big bang in Whitewater State Park.
Paul caught a rainbow trout in his first cast and released it. He caught and released another, and I landed a few, with one foot long rainbow keeper.
After the fishing slowed later that morning, Paul guided us to another deep hole along a high and scenic high limestone bank that looked inviting to catch fish.
I caught two small brown trout that I released. We had a number of other bites but no more catches.
We decided in the middle of the day to take a little break from fishing and tour the Crystal Springs Hatchery which showed trout swimming much bigger than we were catching.
Then we fished the late afternoon on the shoreline next to the bridge by the hatchery.
Paul again quickly caught a brown trout that he released where the hatchery outlet flowed into the stream. We saw numerous other trout swimming and surfacing and had a few bites but didn't catch any.
Later to the left of the outlet, Paul landed a keeper rainbow of about 13 inches.
I had a number of bites but couldn't catch one.
Back to Whitewater State Park in the early evening with the sun going down, Paul guided us to the beach area stream.
We did not fish on the beach but just downstream from the walking bridge where Paul hit the biggest ones of the day. He caught three brown trout with the largest being 13 inches in a deeper pool. I wasn't willing to hike to the tougher terrain where Paul caught the browns, so I again just had a few nibbles but no luck.
We almost exclusively used nightcrawlers as bait. We tried spinners and wax worms briefly but didn't catch a fish.
We cast our line out with a plain hook and no sinker or bobber and let it drift down the stream.
The only difference between Paul and I was he used 2-pound test monofilament line, and I used 6-pound. Paul's lighter line provided longer casting distance, drifted faster and seemed to attract more bites.
I use 6-pound because it doesn't break as easily if I catch a big one. I plan to try a lighter line the next time.
Despite only catching only one keeper, I had a good time catching and releasing a number of little ones.
Paul ended up with his limite of five trout, three browns and two rainbows.
We plan to return next year. Prior to this year, I only fished trout in the spring, usually the week after the opener in April. At that time of year, the banks haven't become infested with weeds which makes walking more difficult.
Although the weeds are thicker in the fall, there are matted down trails to the streams.
After the success this year, now I'm a believer in fall trout fishing. It's not only cooler than the summer, there are no mosquitoes and the fishing is better. The spring opener also can be very fruitful fishing.