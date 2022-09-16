Trout Fishing Whitewater

Paul Adamson shows a rainbow trout he caught in Whitewater State Park in Winona County. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

Paul Adamson and I went back to our old trout fishing streams Sept. 14 on the last day of the season.

Patrick Beck is a former APG sports editor and a freelance writer. Reach the Southern Minn editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments