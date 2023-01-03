.A slow moving system will bring wintry weather through
Wednesday. The worst conditions will be early this afternoon when
heavy band of precipitation lifts up from the south across the
region.
A wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice across southern Minnesota
will continue today. Some locations may see over a quarter of an
inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. Heavy snow
will continue to spread across central Minnesota and western
Wisconsin into early afternoon. Several hours with snowfall rates
of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely, which will cause significant
travel impacts as visibility drops to a quarter mile at times due
to the heavy snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for this
heavy snow, with generally 5 to 9 inches of snow expected, with
the highest amounts across portions of west central and southwest
Minnesota. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for
areas that will see a wintry mix, and less snow.
The warnings will end later this evening, and transition to a
Winter Weather Advisory as steady light to moderate snow develops
overnight and persists through Wednesday. Most locations can
expect an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow during that period.
Please adjust your travel plans if possible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation.
Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of up
to one tenth of an inch. For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed
precipitation expected. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and
ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Scott, Dakota, Le Sueur and Rice Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM CST this
evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this
evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Registration is now open for SowBridge, the distance education series for people involved in managing or caring for sows, and/or their litters, and boars, including operation owners, caretakers, technicians, managers and technical service providers.
The series will be provided online through Zoom; a call-in option also will be available.
Sarah Schieck Boelke, University of Minnesota Extension swine educator said, “SowBridge offers accurate and timely information on a variety of topics from experts.”
Sessions are generally scheduled for the first Wednesday of the month from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The fifth session is moved up one week to May 31 to avoid conflicts with World Pork Expo.
Cost for the series is $200 for the first registration from an entity and half the amount for each subsequent registration.
SowBridge 2023 session dates and topics are as follows:
• Feb. 1: Why the concern with feral pigs?
• March 1: Identifying ASF at barn level
• April 5: FAD frontline response battles
• May 3. Managing heat check boars
• May 31: Antimicrobial use and resistance.
• July 5: Scours management and mitigation.
• Aug. 2: Managing fevers post farrowing.
• Sept. 6: Sustainability of my farm: What can I do?
• Oct. 4: Identifying sick sows early.
• Nov. 1: Farrowing assistance practices
• Dec. 6 Importance of record keeping.
• Jan. 3: Can we predict sow mortality?
For more information on the sessions or registration, contact Sarah Schieck Boelke at 320-235-0726 ext. 2004 or schi0466@umn.edu.
SowBridge is provided by a group of 15 universities with Sarah Schieck Boelke and Lee Johnston of the University of Minnesota Extension serving as program coordinators. Iowa Pork Industry Center coordinates all registration and subscriber mailings.
For more news from U of M Extension, visit www.extension.umn.edu/news or contact Extension Communications at extnews@umn.edu. University of Minnesota Extension is an equal opportunity educator and employer.