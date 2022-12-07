Over 3 Million U.S. School Kids Now Vaping or Smoking

The popularity of flavored vaping products among young people has been a growing concern in recent years. Many campaigns to reduce the popularity of these products include banning non-tobacco flavors. These campaigns often fail to take into account that adult smokers who want to quit smoking cigarettes are using them, including the flavored products, as an alternative form of nicotine that has lower toxicant exposure. Researchers at the University of Minnesota are exploring whether changing the packaging of vaping products can reduce youth interest in them.


