APTOPIX Twins Red Sox Baseball

Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo, center, celebrates his RBI walk-off single during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Alex Verdugo singled home the winning run with two outs in the 10th inning on a fly ball that barely stayed fair at Fenway Park, giving the Boston Red Sox a 5-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins in a bizarre finish Tuesday night.


Twins Red Sox Baseball

Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo reacts next to Minnesota Twins' Donovan Solano (39) after hitting a double during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Twins Red Sox Baseball

Minnesota Twins' Sonny Gray pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

